The Chicago White Sox, including Eloy Jimenez and his .537 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starting pitcher Kyle Muller and the Oakland Athletics at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Saturday at 4:07 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-5) against the Athletics.

Eloy Jiménez Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

Game Day: Saturday, July 1, 2023

Saturday, July 1, 2023 Game Time: 4:07 PM ET

4:07 PM ET Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum

Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum

Kyle Muller

Kyle Muller TV Channel: NBCS-CA

NBCS-CA Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +115)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +115) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)

Eloy Jiménez At The Plate

Jimenez has 11 doubles, 10 home runs and 14 walks while batting .260.

Jimenez enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. In his last outings, he's hitting .318 with one homer.

In 38 of 51 games this year (74.5%) Jimenez has picked up a hit, and in 10 of those games he had more than one (19.6%).

He has homered in 19.6% of his games in 2023 (10 of 51), and 4.6% of his trips to the plate.

In 49.0% of his games this year, Jimenez has picked up at least one RBI. In eight of those games (15.7%) he recorded two or more RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored a run in 24 of 51 games so far this season.

Eloy Jiménez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 26 GP 25 .307 AVG .214 .343 OBP .270 .465 SLG .456 8 XBH 13 4 HR 6 17 RBI 17 22/6 K/BB 32/8 0 SB 0

Athletics Pitching Rankings