Eloy Jiménez Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Athletics - July 1
Published: Jul. 1, 2023 at 11:34 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
The Chicago White Sox, including Eloy Jimenez and his .537 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starting pitcher Kyle Muller and the Oakland Athletics at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Saturday at 4:07 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-5) against the Athletics.
Eloy Jiménez Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics
- Game Day: Saturday, July 1, 2023
- Game Time: 4:07 PM ET
- Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum
- Athletics Starter: Kyle Muller
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +115)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)
Eloy Jiménez At The Plate
- Jimenez has 11 doubles, 10 home runs and 14 walks while batting .260.
- Jimenez enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. In his last outings, he's hitting .318 with one homer.
- In 38 of 51 games this year (74.5%) Jimenez has picked up a hit, and in 10 of those games he had more than one (19.6%).
- He has homered in 19.6% of his games in 2023 (10 of 51), and 4.6% of his trips to the plate.
- In 49.0% of his games this year, Jimenez has picked up at least one RBI. In eight of those games (15.7%) he recorded two or more RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored a run in 24 of 51 games so far this season.
Eloy Jiménez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|26
|GP
|25
|.307
|AVG
|.214
|.343
|OBP
|.270
|.465
|SLG
|.456
|8
|XBH
|13
|4
|HR
|6
|17
|RBI
|17
|22/6
|K/BB
|32/8
|0
|SB
|0
Athletics Pitching Rankings
- The Athletics pitching staff is 27th in MLB with a collective 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Athletics have the last-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (6.05).
- The Athletics give up the most home runs in baseball (123 total, 1.5 per game).
- Muller starts for the first time this season for the Athletics.
- The 25-year-old southpaw makes his season debut and his first appearance in more than a year.
