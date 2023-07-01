Equanimeous St. Brown: Stats, Injury News & 2023 Fantasy Projections
The 2023 season kicks off for Equanimeous St. Brown when the Chicago Bears and Green Bay Packers match up at 4:25 PM ET on September 10.
Equanimeous St. Brown Injury Status
St. Brown is currently not listed as injured.
Is St. Brown your pick to go off in fantasy football this week? Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today!
Equanimeous St. Brown 2022 Stats
|Receiving Stats
|38 TAR, 21 REC, 323 YDS, 1 TD
Rep St. Brown and the Chicago Bears with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Equanimeous St. Brown Fantasy Insights
|Total
|Overall Rank
|Position Rank
|2022 Fantasy Points
|43.70
|265
|103
|2023 Projected Fantasy Points
|19.35
|399
|152
|2023 ADP
|-
|579
|194
Other Bears Players
Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Equanimeous St. Brown 2022 Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 1
|49ers
|3
|1
|18
|1
|Week 2
|@Packers
|4
|2
|39
|0
|Week 3
|Texans
|2
|1
|20
|0
|Week 4
|@Giants
|2
|0
|9
|0
|Week 5
|@Vikings
|2
|2
|24
|0
|Week 6
|Commanders
|0
|0
|0
|Week 7
|@Patriots
|7
|4
|48
|0
|Week 8
|@Cowboys
|3
|1
|6
|0
|Week 9
|Dolphins
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Week 10
|Lions
|0
|0
|0
|Week 11
|@Falcons
|2
|2
|24
|0
|Week 12
|@Jets
|2
|1
|7
|0
|Week 13
|Packers
|4
|3
|85
|0
|Week 15
|Eagles
|1
|1
|20
|0
|Week 17
|@Lions
|3
|2
|20
|0
|Week 18
|Vikings
|1
|1
|3
|0
Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.