Eric Stokes' 2023 season kicks off on September 10 with a Week 1 matchup that pits the Green Bay Packers against the Chicago Bears. Gametime is set for 4:25 PM ET.

Eric Stokes Injury Status

Stokes is currently listed as active.

Is Stokes your pick to go off in fantasy football this week? Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today!

Eric Stokes 2022 Stats

Defensive Stats 25 Tackles (0.0 for loss), 0.0 Sacks, 0 INT, 0 Pass Def.

Rep Stokes and the Green Bay Packers with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Other Packers Players

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Eric Stokes 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Sacks TFL Tackles INTs PD Week 1 @Vikings 0.0 0.0 4 0 0 Week 2 Bears 0.0 0.0 2 0 0 Week 3 @Buccaneers 0.0 0.0 1 0 0 Week 4 Patriots 0.0 0.0 5 0 0 Week 5 Giants 0.0 0.0 6 0 0 Week 6 Jets 0.0 0.0 3 0 0 Week 7 @Commanders 0.0 0.0 3 0 0 Week 9 @Lions 0.0 0.0 1 0 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.