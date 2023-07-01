Iowa 2023 Win Total Over/Under Odds, Schedule & Stats
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 12:38 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
The Iowa Hawkeyes have an over/under for wins this season of eight, meaning they are expected to be a competitive squad.
Iowa Win Total Over/Under & Payouts
|Over/Under
|Over Payout
|Under Payout
|Implied Probability (Over)
|8
|-130
|+110
|56.5%
Hawkeyes' 2022 Performance
- While Iowa ranked second-worst in FBS in total offense with 251.2 yards per game last season, it was a different story on the other side of the ball, as it ranked second-best (270.8 yards per game allowed).
- Iowa sported the sixth-best pass defense last season (169.5 passing yards allowed per game), but it ranked ninth-worst on offense (156.7 passing yards per game).
- Iowa picked up four wins at home last year and three on the road.
- As favorites, the Hawkeyes went 5-2. When underdogs, they were 3-3.
Iowa's Impact Players (2022)
|Name
|Position
|Stats
|Kaleb Johnson
|RB
|774 YDS / 6 TD / 59.5 YPG / 5.1 YPC
|Sam LaPorta
|TE
|58 REC / 656 YDS / 1 TD / 50.5 YPG
|Spencer Petras
|QB
|1,725 YDS (55.9%) / 5 TD / 5 INT
-182 RUSH YDS / 3 RUSH TD / -14.0 RUSH YPG
|Luke Lachey
|TE
|28 REC / 398 YDS / 4 TD / 30.6 YPG
|Jack Campbell
|LB
|92 TKL / 5.0 TFL / 1.0 SACK / 2 INT
|Cooper DeJean
|DB
|55 TKL / 3.0 TFL / 5 INT / 5 PD
|Deontae Craig
|DL
|24 TKL / 7.0 TFL / 7.5 SACK
|Seth Benson
|LB
|66 TKL / 3.0 TFL / 1.0 SACK / 1 INT
Hawkeyes' Strength of Schedule
- In terms of toughness, based on their opponents' combined win total last season, the Hawkeyes will be playing the 77th-ranked schedule this year.
- According to its Big Ten opponents' combined win total last season (54), Iowa has the 44th-ranked conference schedule in college football.
- In 2023, Iowa's schedule will see six games against teams which finished with winning records a year ago, including one game against teams that had nine or more wins and one game against squads with three or fewer wins in 2022.
Iowa 2023 Schedule
|Week
|Opponent
|Date
|Favorite
|Total
|1
|Utah State
|September 2
|-
|-
|2
|@ Iowa State
|September 9
|-
|-
|3
|Western Michigan
|September 16
|-
|-
|4
|@ Penn State
|September 23
|-
|-
|5
|Michigan State
|September 30
|-
|-
|6
|Purdue
|October 7
|-
|-
|7
|@ Wisconsin
|October 14
|-
|-
|8
|Minnesota
|October 21
|-
|-
|10
|@ Northwestern
|November 4
|-
|-
|11
|Rutgers
|November 11
|-
|-
|12
|Illinois
|November 18
|-
|-
|13
|@ Nebraska
|November 24
|-
|-
