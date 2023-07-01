The Iowa Hawkeyes have an over/under for wins this season of eight, meaning they are expected to be a competitive squad.

Iowa Win Total Over/Under & Payouts

Over/Under Over Payout Under Payout Implied Probability (Over) 8 -130 +110 56.5%

Hawkeyes' 2022 Performance

While Iowa ranked second-worst in FBS in total offense with 251.2 yards per game last season, it was a different story on the other side of the ball, as it ranked second-best (270.8 yards per game allowed).

Iowa sported the sixth-best pass defense last season (169.5 passing yards allowed per game), but it ranked ninth-worst on offense (156.7 passing yards per game).

Iowa picked up four wins at home last year and three on the road.

As favorites, the Hawkeyes went 5-2. When underdogs, they were 3-3.

Iowa's Impact Players (2022)

Name Position Stats Kaleb Johnson RB 774 YDS / 6 TD / 59.5 YPG / 5.1 YPC Sam LaPorta TE 58 REC / 656 YDS / 1 TD / 50.5 YPG Spencer Petras QB 1,725 YDS (55.9%) / 5 TD / 5 INT

-182 RUSH YDS / 3 RUSH TD / -14.0 RUSH YPG Luke Lachey TE 28 REC / 398 YDS / 4 TD / 30.6 YPG Jack Campbell LB 92 TKL / 5.0 TFL / 1.0 SACK / 2 INT Cooper DeJean DB 55 TKL / 3.0 TFL / 5 INT / 5 PD Deontae Craig DL 24 TKL / 7.0 TFL / 7.5 SACK Seth Benson LB 66 TKL / 3.0 TFL / 1.0 SACK / 1 INT

Hawkeyes' Strength of Schedule

In terms of toughness, based on their opponents' combined win total last season, the Hawkeyes will be playing the 77th-ranked schedule this year.

According to its Big Ten opponents' combined win total last season (54), Iowa has the 44th-ranked conference schedule in college football.

In 2023, Iowa's schedule will see six games against teams which finished with winning records a year ago, including one game against teams that had nine or more wins and one game against squads with three or fewer wins in 2022.

Iowa 2023 Schedule

Week Opponent Date Favorite Total 1 Utah State September 2 - - 2 @ Iowa State September 9 - - 3 Western Michigan September 16 - - 4 @ Penn State September 23 - - 5 Michigan State September 30 - - 6 Purdue October 7 - - 7 @ Wisconsin October 14 - - 8 Minnesota October 21 - - 10 @ Northwestern November 4 - - 11 Rutgers November 11 - - 12 Illinois November 18 - - 13 @ Nebraska November 24 - -

