With +15000 odds to claim the Defensive Player of the Year award this season, Jaire Alexander a long shot for the award (45th-best odds in NFL).

Want to bet on Jaire Alexander? Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Jaire Alexander 2023 NFL Futures Odds

Odds Odds Rank Payout Def. POY +15000 45th Bet $100 to win $15,000

Jaire Alexander Insights

With 4.0 TFL, 56 tackles, and five interceptions in 16 games, Alexander was an important player on defense.

The Packers put up 213.6 passing yards per game on offense last season (17th in the NFL), and they ranked sixth defensively with 197 passing yards allowed per game.

Green Bay averaged 124.3 rushing yards per game offensively last season (15th in NFL), and it surrendered 139.5 rushing yards per game (26th) on the other side of the ball.

Sign up now to bet on NFL player futures all season long with BetMGM!

All Packers Player Award Futures

MVP OPOY DPOY Jordan Love +5000 (17th in NFL) Rashan Gary +5000 (18th in NFL) Aaron Jones +8000 (37th in NFL) Christian Watson +10000 (43rd in NFL) Jaire Alexander +15000 (45th in NFL) Romeo Doubs +20000 (75th in NFL) A.J. Dillon +25000 (112th in NFL)

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.