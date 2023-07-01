Jake Burger Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Athletics - July 1
Published: Jul. 1, 2023 at 11:33 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
The Chicago White Sox, including Jake Burger (.114 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starter Kyle Muller and the Oakland Athletics at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Saturday at 4:07 PM ET.
In his previous appearance, he reached base in his only plate appearance against the Athletics.
Jake Burger Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics
- Game Day: Saturday, July 1, 2023
- Game Time: 4:07 PM ET
- Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum
- Athletics Starter: Kyle Muller
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +340)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Jake Burger At The Plate
- Burger is batting .219 with 11 doubles, a triple, 17 home runs and 11 walks.
- Burger has picked up a hit in 33 of 65 games this year, with multiple hits 12 times.
- He has hit a home run in 16 games this year (24.6%), leaving the park in 7.3% of his trips to the plate.
- Burger has picked up an RBI in 30.8% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 16.9% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in five contests.
- He has scored in 27 games this season (41.5%), including three multi-run games (4.6%).
Jake Burger Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|35
|GP
|29
|.268
|AVG
|.165
|.314
|OBP
|.216
|.661
|SLG
|.359
|19
|XBH
|10
|12
|HR
|5
|28
|RBI
|9
|34/7
|K/BB
|44/4
|0
|SB
|1
Athletics Pitching Rankings
- The Athletics pitching staff ranks 27th in the league with a collective 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Athletics have the last-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (6.05).
- The Athletics give up the most home runs in baseball (123 total, 1.5 per game).
- Muller will start for the Athletics, his first this season.
- It's the season debut and his first appearance in more than a year for the 25-year-old left-hander.
