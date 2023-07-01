On Saturday, Jared Young (on the back of going 2-for-3 with a triple and two RBI) and the Chicago Cubs play the Cleveland Guardians, whose starting pitcher will be Tanner Bibee. First pitch is at 7:15 PM ET.

In his last game, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-3 with a triple and two RBI) against the Guardians.

Jared Young Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Game Day: Saturday, July 1, 2023

Wrigley Field

FOX Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Jared Young At The Plate (2022)

Young hit .263 with two doubles and three walks.

In five of six games last year, Young had a hit, but he did not have a multi-hit game.

Including all six games when he logged a plate appearance a season ago, he did not hit a home run.

Young didn't have an RBI in six games played last season.

In one of his six games last year, he touched home plate, with multiple runs on that occasion.

Jared Young Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 3 GP 3 .222 AVG .300 .300 OBP .417 .444 SLG .300 2 XBH 0 0 HR 0 0 RBI 0 4/1 K/BB 3/2 0 SB 1

Guardians Pitching Rankings (2022)