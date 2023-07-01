Jaylon Johnson is set to hit the field on September 10 at 4:25 PM ET, when the Chicago Bears match up with the Green Bay Packers in the first week of the 2023 NFL campaign.

Jaylon Johnson Injury Status

Johnson is currently not on the injury report.

Jaylon Johnson 2022 Stats

Defensive Stats 35 Tackles (1.0 for loss), 0.0 Sacks, 0 INT, 7 Pass Def.

Jaylon Johnson 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Sacks TFL Tackles INTs PD Week 1 49ers 0.0 1.0 4 0 0 Week 6 Commanders 0.0 0.0 3 0 1 Week 7 @Patriots 0.0 0.0 2 0 0 Week 8 @Cowboys 0.0 0.0 1 0 1 Week 9 Dolphins 0.0 0.0 4 0 1 Week 10 Lions 0.0 0.0 4 0 0 Week 11 @Falcons 0.0 0.0 2 0 0 Week 12 @Jets 0.0 0.0 7 0 1 Week 13 Packers 0.0 0.0 2 0 0 Week 15 Eagles 0.0 0.0 6 0 3

