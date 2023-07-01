The start of the 2023 NFL season is just around the corner, with Justin Fields and the Chicago Bears opening the year with a game against the Green Bay Packers at 4:25 PM ET on September 10.

Justin Fields Injury Status

Fields is currently listed as active.

Check Out Justin Fields NFL MVP Odds

Justin Fields 2022 Stats

Passing Stats Rushing Stats 192-for-318 (60.4%), 2,242 YDS (7.1 YPA), 17 TD, 11 INT 160 CAR, 1,143 YDS, 8 TD

Justin Fields Fantasy Insights

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2022 Fantasy Points 295.98 6 6 2023 Projected Fantasy Points 309.20 7 7 2023 ADP - 47 7

Justin Fields 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Pass Comp. Pass Att. Pass Yards Pass TDs INTs Rush Att. Rush Yards Rush TDs Week 1 49ers 8 17 121 2 1 11 28 0 Week 2 @Packers 7 11 70 0 1 8 20 1 Week 3 Texans 8 17 106 0 2 8 47 0 Week 4 @Giants 11 22 174 0 0 7 52 0 Week 5 @Vikings 15 21 208 1 0 8 47 0 Week 6 Commanders 14 27 190 1 1 12 88 0 Week 7 @Patriots 13 21 179 1 1 14 82 1 Week 8 @Cowboys 17 23 151 2 0 8 60 1 Week 9 Dolphins 17 28 123 3 0 15 178 1 Week 10 Lions 12 20 167 2 1 13 147 2 Week 11 @Falcons 14 21 153 1 1 18 85 1 Week 13 Packers 20 25 254 0 2 6 71 1 Week 15 Eagles 14 21 152 2 0 15 95 0 Week 16 Bills 15 23 119 1 0 7 11 0 Week 17 @Lions 7 21 75 1 1 10 132 0

