Justin Hollins is ready to take the field on September 10 at 4:25 PM ET, when the Green Bay Packers match up with the Chicago Bears in the first week of the 2023 NFL campaign.

Justin Hollins Injury Status

Hollins is currently not on the injured list.

Justin Hollins 2022 Stats

Defensive Stats 33 Tackles (4.0 for loss), 3.5 Sacks, 0 INT, 0 Pass Def.

Justin Hollins 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Sacks TFL Tackles INTs PD Week 1 Bills 0.0 0.0 2 0 0 Week 2 Falcons 1.0 1.0 5 0 0 Week 3 @Cardinals 0.0 0.0 4 0 0 Week 4 @49ers 0.0 0.0 3 0 0 Week 5 Cowboys 0.0 0.0 2 0 0 Week 6 Panthers 0.0 0.0 3 0 0 Week 8 49ers 0.0 0.0 1 0 0 Week 9 @Buccaneers 0.0 0.0 1 0 0 Week 10 Cardinals 0.0 0.0 2 0 0 Week 11 @Saints 0.0 0.0 1 0 0 Week 12 @Eagles 1.0 2.0 2 0 0 Week 13 @Bears 0.0 0.0 1 0 0 Week 15 Rams 0.5 0.0 2 0 0 Week 16 @Dolphins 0.0 0.0 3 0 0 Week 17 Vikings 1.0 1.0 1 0 0

