Justin Jones is ready to hit the field on September 10 at 4:25 PM ET, when the Chicago Bears square off against the Green Bay Packers in the first week of the 2023 NFL season.

Justin Jones Injury Status

Jones is currently listed as active.

Justin Jones 2022 Stats

Defensive Stats 52 Tackles (12.0 for loss), 3.0 Sacks, 0 INT, 4 Pass Def.

Other Bears Players

Justin Jones 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Sacks TFL Tackles INTs PD Week 1 49ers 0.0 0.0 2 0 0 Week 2 @Packers 0.0 2.0 8 0 0 Week 3 Texans 1.0 1.0 3 0 0 Week 4 @Giants 0.0 2.0 6 0 0 Week 5 @Vikings 1.0 1.0 1 0 1 Week 6 Commanders 0.0 0.0 0 0 1 Week 7 @Patriots 0.0 0.0 2 0 2 Week 8 @Cowboys 0.0 0.0 2 0 0 Week 9 Dolphins 0.0 0.0 1 0 0 Week 10 Lions 0.0 2.0 3 0 0 Week 11 @Falcons 0.0 0.0 3 0 0 Week 12 @Jets 0.0 0.0 5 0 0 Week 13 Packers 0.0 0.0 2 0 0 Week 15 Eagles 0.0 0.0 2 0 0 Week 16 Bills 0.0 0.0 3 0 0 Week 17 @Lions 1.0 1.0 6 0 0 Week 18 Vikings 0.0 3.0 3 0 0

