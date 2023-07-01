Khalid Kareem is set for the beginning of the 2023 campaign when the Chicago Bears kick off their season in Week 1 against the Green Bay Packers on September 10 at 4:25 PM ET.

Khalid Kareem Injury Status

Kareem is currently not listed as injured.

Khalid Kareem 2022 Stats

Defensive Stats 1 Tackle (0.0 for loss), 0.0 Sacks, 0 INT, 0 Pass Def.

Khalid Kareem 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Sacks TFL Tackles INTs PD Week 18 Texans 0.0 0.0 1 0 0

