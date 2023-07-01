Lucia Bronzetti vs. Katerina Siniakova: Prediction and Match Betting Odds | Bad Homburg Open presented by Engel & Voelkers
In the Bad Homburg Open presented by Engel & Voelkers final on Saturday, Lucia Bronzetti meets Katerina Siniakova.
With -225 odds, Siniakova is favored over Bronzetti for this tournament final versus the underdog, who is +175.
Lucia Bronzetti vs. Katerina Siniakova Match Information
- Tournament: The Bad Homburg Open presented by Engel & Voelkers
- Round: Finals
- Date: Saturday, July 1
- Venue: TC Bad Homburg
- Location: Bad Homburg vor der Höhe, Germany
- Court Surface: Grass
Lucia Bronzetti vs. Katerina Siniakova Prediction and Odds
Based on the moneyline in this match, Katerina Siniakova has a 69.2% chance to win.
|Lucia Bronzetti
|Katerina Siniakova
|+175
|Odds to Win Match
|-225
|36.4%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|69.2%
|44.4
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|55.6
Lucia Bronzetti vs. Katerina Siniakova Trends and Insights
- In her most recent match at the Bad Homburg Open presented by Engel & Voelkers, Bronzetti advanced past Iga Swiatek via walkover.
- Siniakova came out on top 6-2, 6-2 against Emma Navarro in the semifinals on Friday.
- Bronzetti has played 24 matches over the past 12 months across all court surfaces, and 22.7 games per match.
- Siniakova is averaging 21.3 games per match through her 30 matches played in the past year across all court surfaces, winning 50.8% of those games.
- Siniakova is averaging 19.0 games per match and 9.5 games per set in one match on grass courts in the past year.
- Dating back to 2015, Bronzetti and Siniakova have not met on the court.
