The Chicago White Sox, including Luis Robert and his .833 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starter Kyle Muller and the Oakland Athletics at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Saturday at 4:07 PM ET.

He hit a home run while going 1-for-4 in his most recent game against the Athletics.

Luis Robert Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

Game Day: Saturday, July 1, 2023

4:07 PM ET Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum

Kyle Muller TV Channel: NBCS-CA

NBCS-CA Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +320)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +320) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +115)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +115) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -139)

Explore More About This Game

Luis Robert At The Plate

Robert has 83 hits to go with a slugging percentage of .570, both of which are best among Chicago hitters this season.

He ranks 54th in batting average, 79th in on base percentage, and fifth in slugging among qualifying hitters in MLB action.

In 65.4% of his 81 games this season, Robert has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 24 multi-hit games.

Looking at the 81 games he has played this season, he's hit a long ball in 22 of them (27.2%), and in 7.1% of his trips to the dish.

Robert has picked up an RBI in 37.0% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 13.6% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in three contests.

He has scored at least once 40 times this year (49.4%), including 15 games with multiple runs (18.5%).

Luis Robert Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 38 GP 41 .279 AVG .263 .340 OBP .320 .614 SLG .533 23 XBH 21 12 HR 12 21 RBI 25 40/9 K/BB 58/9 1 SB 5

Athletics Pitching Rankings