Luke Musgrave is +10000 to win the Offensive Rookie of the Year award, according to sportsbooks. Those odds are 27th-best in the NFL, making him a longshot for the award.

Want to bet on Luke Musgrave? Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Luke Musgrave 2023 NFL Futures Odds

Odds Odds Rank Payout Off. ROY +10000 27th Bet $100 to win $10,000

Luke Musgrave Insights

The Packers, who were 14th in the NFL in points scored last season, dropped back to pass 55.3% of the time while running the football 44.7% of the time.

Green Bay compiled 213.6 passing yards per game on offense last season (17th in the NFL), and it ranked sixth on the other side of the ball with 197 passing yards allowed per game.

Sign up now to bet on NFL player futures all season long with BetMGM!

All Packers Player Award Futures

MVP OPOY DPOY Jordan Love +5000 (17th in NFL) Rashan Gary +5000 (18th in NFL) Aaron Jones +8000 (37th in NFL) Christian Watson +10000 (43rd in NFL) Jaire Alexander +15000 (45th in NFL) Romeo Doubs +20000 (75th in NFL) A.J. Dillon +25000 (112th in NFL)

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.