On Saturday, July 1, 2023 at Footprint Center, Napheesa Collier and the Minnesota Lynx (6-9) battle Brittney Griner and the Phoenix Mercury (3-11), tipping off at 10:00 PM ET on NBA TV, AZFamily, and BSN.

In this article, you can check out odds and spreads for the Lynx vs. Mercury matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Lynx vs. Mercury Game Info

Game Day: Saturday, July 1, 2023

Saturday, July 1, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBA TV, AZFamily, and BSN

NBA TV, AZFamily, and BSN Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Arena: Footprint Center

Lynx vs. Mercury Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup available at multiple sportsbooks.

Lynx vs. Mercury Betting Trends

The Mercury have covered three times in 13 games with a spread this season.

The Lynx have won seven games against the spread this year, while failing to cover seven times.

Phoenix has covered the spread once this season (1-2 ATS) when playing as at least 1.5-point favorites.

Minnesota has covered the spread six times this year (6-4 ATS) when playing as at least 1.5-point underdogs.

Mercury games have hit the over six out of 13 times this season.

So far this season, six out of the Lynx's 15 games with an over/under have hit the over.

