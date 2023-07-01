Napheesa Collier and the Phoenix Mercury will battle when the Minnesota Lynx (6-9) meet the Mercury (3-11) at Footprint Center on Saturday, July 1 at 10:00 PM ET.

In its last outing, Phoenix picked up an 85-63 win over Indiana. The Mercury were led by Brittney Griner, who wound up with 22 points, while Diana Taurasi added 17 points and six assists. Minnesota is coming into this game having beat Seattle 99-97 in their last outing. Collier led the team with 31 points, eight rebounds, five assists and six blocks.

Check out the latest odds on this matchup and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. New to BetMGM? Use our link and promo code GNPLAY for a bonus offer for first-time players!

Mercury vs. Lynx Game Time and Info

Who's the favorite?: Mercury (-125 to win)

Mercury (-125 to win) Who's the underdog?: Lynx (+105 to win)

Lynx (+105 to win) What's the spread?: Mercury (-1.5)

Mercury (-1.5) What's the over/under?: 162.5

162.5 When: Saturday, July 1, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Saturday, July 1, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona

Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona TV: NBA TV, AZFamily, and BSN

Watch the WNBA live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.

Lynx Season Stats

In 2023, the Lynx are ninth in the league offensively (79.1 points scored per game) and eighth defensively (84.5 points allowed).

In 2023, Minnesota is fourth in the league in rebounds (35.7 per game) and sixth in rebounds allowed (34.5).

With 19 assists per game, the Lynx are seventh in the league.

In terms of turnovers, Minnesota is third-best in the league in committing them (12.6 per game). However it is third-worst in forcing them (11.9 per game).

Beyond the arc, the Lynx are ninth in the league in 3-pointers made per game (6.5). They are second-worst in 3-point percentage at 30.1%.

Minnesota is the worst team in the WNBA in 3-pointers conceded (9.8 per game) and third-worst in 3-point percentage defensively (36.6%).

Ready to put your picks to the test? Use code GNPLAY at this link to get a bonus offer for new players at BetMGM.

Lynx Home/Away Splits

At home the Lynx are better offensively, putting up 79.9 points per game, compared to 78.5 away. They're also better defensively, conceding 84 points per game at home, and 84.9 on the road.

At home Minnesota averages 36.6 rebounds per game, 1.6 more than on the road (35). It concedes 32.9 rebounds per game at home, 3.1 fewer than away (36).

The Lynx collect 0.8 more assists per game at home (19.4) than away (18.6).

This season Minnesota is committing more turnovers at home (12.9 per game) than away (12.4). And it is forcing fewer turnovers at home (11.6) than away (12.1).

At home the Lynx make 6.3 treys per game, 0.3 less than on the road (6.6). They shoot 29.9% from beyond the arc at home, 0.4% lower than away (30.3%).

This year Minnesota is giving up fewer 3-pointers at home (9 per game) than on the road (10.5). The team also allows a lower 3-point percentage at home (36.2%) than on the road (36.8%).

Lynx Moneyline and ATS Records

The Lynx have entered the game as underdogs 11 times this season and won five, or 45.5%, of those games.

The Mercury are 4-6 this season when entering a game as the underdog by +105 or more on the moneyline.

Minnesota has seven wins in 15 games against the spread this season.

Minnesota has an ATS record of 6-4 as a 1.5-point underdog or more.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Lynx have a 48.8% chance to win.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.