Montez Sweat and the Chicago Bears will match up against the New Orleans Saints at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday in Week 9 of the 2023 campaign. Here's everything you need to know, if you're trying to find Sweat's stats.

Watch the Bears in person this season! Click here to buy tickets on Ticketmaster.

Montez Sweat Injury Status

Sweat is currently not listed as injured.

Is Sweat your pick to go off in fantasy football this week? Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today!

Montez Sweat 2023 Stats

Defensive Stats
32 Tackles (10.0 for loss), 6.5 Sacks, 0 INT, 1 Pass Def.

Rep Sweat and the Chicago Bears with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Other Bears Players

Eddie Jackson: Stats & Injury News
Tremaine Edmunds: Stats & Injury News
D.J. Moore: Stats, Injury News & Fantasy Projections
Yannick Ngakoue: Stats & Injury News
Duron Harmon: Stats & Injury News
Greg Stroman: Stats & Injury News
D'Onta Foreman: Stats, Injury News & Fantasy Projections
Justin Jones: Stats & Injury News
T.J. Edwards: Stats & Injury News
Darnell Mooney: Stats, Injury News & Fantasy Projections
Darrynton Evans: Stats, Injury News & Fantasy Projections
Cole Kmet: Stats, Injury News & Fantasy Projections
Jaylon Johnson: Stats & Injury News
Tyrique Stevenson: Stats & Injury News
Khalil Herbert: Stats, Injury News & Fantasy Projections
Justin Fields: Stats, Injury News & Fantasy Projections
Jaquan Brisker: Stats & Injury News
Terell Smith: Stats & Injury News
Kyler Gordon: Stats & Injury News
Jack Sanborn: Stats & Injury News
Tyson Bagent: Stats, Injury News & Fantasy Projections

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Montez Sweat 2023 Game Log

Week Opponent Sacks TFL Tackles INTs PD
Week 1 Cardinals 1.5 2.0 5 0 0
Week 2 @Broncos 1.5 1.0 4 0 0
Week 3 Bills 0.0 0.0 1 0 0
Week 4 @Eagles 0.0 2.0 3 0 0
Week 5 Bears 1.5 1.0 6 0 1
Week 6 @Falcons 0.0 0.0 1 0 0
Week 7 @Giants 1.0 2.0 7 0 0
Week 8 Eagles 1.0 2.0 5 0 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.