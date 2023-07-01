The start of the 2023 NFL season is just around the corner, with Nathan Peterman and the Chicago Bears opening the year with a contest against the Green Bay Packers at 4:25 PM ET on September 10.

Nathan Peterman Injury Status

Peterman is currently not on the injured list.

Is Peterman your pick to go off in fantasy football this week? Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today!

Nathan Peterman 2022 Stats

Passing Stats Rushing Stats 14-for-25 (56.0%), 139 YDS (5.6 YPA), 1 TD, 1 INT 2 CAR, 7 YDS, 0 TD

Rep Peterman and the Chicago Bears with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Nathan Peterman Fantasy Insights

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2022 Fantasy Points 8.26 441 64 2023 Projected Fantasy Points 0.00 547 79 2023 ADP - 774 89

Other Bears Players

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Nathan Peterman 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Pass Comp. Pass Att. Pass Yards Pass TDs INTs Rush Att. Rush Yards Rush TDs Week 15 Eagles 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 Week 16 Bills 3 5 25 0 1 0 0 0 Week 18 Vikings 11 19 114 1 0 2 7 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.