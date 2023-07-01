On September 2, the Northern Iowa Panthers will face Iowa State -- a highlight of their college football schedule in 2023. The full slate is in this article.

Northern Iowa 2023 Schedule

Opponent Date/Time Score TV Channel @ Iowa State (FBS) September 2 | 2:00 PM ET - ESPN+ Weber State September 9 | 5:00 PM ET - ESPN+ @ Idaho State September 16 | 6:00 PM ET - ESPN+ Youngstown State September 30 | 2:00 PM ET - ESPN+ @ Indiana State October 7 | 7:00 PM ET - ESPN+ @ South Dakota State October 14 | 3:00 PM ET - ESPN+ North Dakota October 21 | 5:00 PM ET - ESPN+ @ Illinois State October 28 | 1:00 PM ET - ESPN+ Western Illinois November 4 | 2:00 PM ET - ESPN+ @ Missouri State November 11 | 3:00 PM ET - ESPN+ North Dakota State November 18 | 5:00 PM ET - ESPN+

