Might the Chicago Blackhawks' Petr Mrazek claim the 2023-24 Vezina Trophy (NHL's best goaltender)? We've got stats and information to assist you, if you're considering a bet -- he's currently available at +25000.

Petr Mrazek's Vezina Trophy Odds

Vezina Trophy Odds: +25000 (37th in NHL)

Petr Mrazek 2023-24 Insights

Stat Avg. Total Games Played -- 20 Goaltending Record -- 8-10-0 Shots Against 19.48 604 Goals Against 3.04 55 Saves 17.71 549 Save % -- 0.909

Petr Mrazek's Next Game

Matchup: Montreal Canadiens at Chicago Blackhawks

Montreal Canadiens at Chicago Blackhawks Game Day: December 22, 2023

December 22, 2023 Game Time: 8:30 PM

8:30 PM TV Channel: NBCS-CHI,ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

