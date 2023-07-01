Quay Walker's 2023 campaign begins on September 10 with a Week 1 matchup that pits the Green Bay Packers against the Chicago Bears. Gametime is slated for 4:25 PM ET.

Quay Walker Injury Status

Walker is currently listed as active.

Quay Walker 2022 Stats

Defensive Stats 119 Tackles (5.0 for loss), 1.5 Sacks, 0 INT, 7 Pass Def.

Quay Walker 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Sacks TFL Tackles INTs PD Week 1 @Vikings 0.0 0.0 8 0 0 Week 2 Bears 0.0 0.0 5 0 1 Week 3 @Buccaneers 0.0 0.0 5 0 0 Week 4 Patriots 0.0 1.0 6 0 0 Week 5 Giants 0.0 0.0 8 0 0 Week 6 Jets 0.0 0.0 6 0 0 Week 7 @Commanders 0.0 0.0 13 0 1 Week 8 @Bills 0.0 0.0 5 0 0 Week 9 @Lions 0.0 1.0 5 0 0 Week 10 Cowboys 0.0 1.0 8 0 1 Week 11 Titans 0.5 1.0 11 0 0 Week 12 @Eagles 0.0 0.0 11 0 0 Week 13 @Bears 0.0 0.0 7 0 0 Week 15 Rams 1.0 1.0 5 0 2 Week 16 @Dolphins 0.0 0.0 1 0 1 Week 17 Vikings 0.0 0.0 8 0 1 Week 18 Lions 0.0 0.0 7 0 0

