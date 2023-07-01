Rasheem Green's 2023 campaign begins on September 10 with a Week 1 contest that pits the Chicago Bears against the Green Bay Packers. Gametime is set for 4:25 PM ET.

Rasheem Green Injury Status

Green is currently not on the injured list.

Is Green your pick to go off in fantasy football this week? Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today!

Rasheem Green 2022 Stats

Defensive Stats 42 Tackles (5.0 for loss), 3.5 Sacks, 0 INT, 2 Pass Def.

Rep Green and the Chicago Bears with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Other Bears Players

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Rasheem Green 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Sacks TFL Tackles INTs PD Week 2 @Broncos 1.5 1.0 5 0 0 Week 3 @Bears 0.5 0.0 7 0 0 Week 4 Chargers 0.5 1.0 3 0 0 Week 5 @Jaguars 0.0 0.0 3 0 1 Week 7 @Raiders 1.0 2.0 2 0 0 Week 8 Titans 0.0 0.0 2 0 0 Week 9 Eagles 0.0 0.0 0 0 1 Week 10 @Giants 0.0 0.0 5 0 0 Week 11 Commanders 0.0 1.0 2 0 0 Week 12 @Dolphins 0.0 0.0 1 0 0 Week 13 Browns 0.0 0.0 3 0 0 Week 14 @Cowboys 0.0 0.0 2 0 0 Week 15 Chiefs 0.0 0.0 1 0 0 Week 16 @Titans 0.0 0.0 4 0 0 Week 17 Jaguars 0.0 0.0 1 0 0 Week 18 @Colts 0.0 0.0 1 0 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.