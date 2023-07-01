Romeo Doubs is +20000 to win the Offensive Player of the Year award, according to oddsmakers. Those odds are 75th-best in the NFL, making him a longshot for the award.

Romeo Doubs 2023 NFL Futures Odds

Odds Odds Rank Payout Off. POY +20000 75th Bet $100 to win $20,000

Romeo Doubs Insights

Doubs' stats last year included 67 targets and 42 catches for 425 yards (32.7 per game) and three TDs.

The Packers threw the football on 55.3% of their plays from scrimmage last year while staying on the ground 44.7% of the time. Their offense was 14th in the NFL in points scored.

Green Bay ranked 17th in pass offense (213.6 passing yards per game) and sixth in pass defense (197 passing yards allowed per game) last year.

All Packers Player Award Futures

MVP OPOY DPOY Jordan Love +5000 (17th in NFL) Rashan Gary +5000 (18th in NFL) Aaron Jones +8000 (37th in NFL) Christian Watson +10000 (43rd in NFL) Jaire Alexander +15000 (45th in NFL) Romeo Doubs +20000 (75th in NFL) A.J. Dillon +25000 (112th in NFL)

