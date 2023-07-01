Romeo Doubs: Stats, Injury News & 2023 Fantasy Projections
Romeo Doubs' 2023 season kicks off on September 10 with a Week 1 game that pits the Green Bay Packers against the Chicago Bears. Gametime is scheduled for 4:25 PM ET.
Romeo Doubs Injury Status
Doubs is currently listed as active.
Is Doubs your pick to go off in fantasy football this week? Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today!
Check Out Romeo Doubs NFL Offensive Player of the Year Odds
Romeo Doubs 2022 Stats
|Receiving Stats
|67 TAR, 42 REC, 425 YDS, 3 TD
Rep Doubs and the Green Bay Packers with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Romeo Doubs Fantasy Insights
|Total
|Overall Rank
|Position Rank
|2022 Fantasy Points
|59.60
|215
|80
|2023 Projected Fantasy Points
|93.13
|168
|54
|2023 ADP
|-
|147
|57
Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Romeo Doubs 2022 Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 1
|@Vikings
|5
|4
|37
|0
|Week 2
|Bears
|3
|2
|27
|0
|Week 3
|@Buccaneers
|8
|8
|73
|1
|Week 4
|Patriots
|8
|5
|47
|1
|Week 5
|Giants
|5
|3
|29
|0
|Week 6
|Jets
|9
|4
|21
|0
|Week 7
|@Commanders
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Week 8
|@Bills
|7
|4
|62
|1
|Week 9
|@Lions
|1
|1
|18
|0
|Week 15
|Rams
|5
|5
|55
|0
|Week 16
|@Dolphins
|6
|3
|36
|0
|Week 17
|Vikings
|4
|3
|20
|0
|Week 18
|Lions
|2
|0
|0
|0
Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.