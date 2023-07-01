In Week 2 of the 2023 season, Roschon Johnson and the Chicago Bears will match up with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday. If you're seeking Johnson's stats, here's everything you need to know.

Roschon Johnson Injury Status

Johnson is currently listed as active.

Check Out Roschon Johnson NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year Odds

Roschon Johnson 2023 Stats

Rushing Stats Receiving Stats 5 CAR, 20 YDS (4.0 YPC), 1 TD 7 TAR, 6 REC, 35 YDS, 0 TD

Roschon Johnson Fantasy Insights

In Week 1 against the Green Bay Packers, Johnson put up 11.5 fantasy points, toting the ball five times for 20 yards (4.0 yards per carry) with six receptions for 35 yards as a receiver.

Other Bears Players

Roschon Johnson 2023 Game Log

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 Packers 5 20 1 6 35 0

