Following the second round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Taylor Pendrith is atop the leaderboard with a score of -13.

Taylor Pendrith at the Rocket Mortgage Classic

Taylor Pendrith Insights

Pendrith has finished below par on five occasions, completed his day bogey-free twice and finished five rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 13 rounds played.

He has not finished any of his last 13 rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.

Pendrith has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in two of his last 13 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day four times.

Pendrith has finished in the top 20 in one of his past five events.

He has made the cut in three of his past five events.

Pendrith has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his past five appearances. During that same span, he's posted a better-than-average score once.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 28 39 -4 271 0 21 1 3 $2.2M

Rocket Mortgage Classic Insights and Stats

Pendrith has one top-five finish in his past two appearances in this tournament. His average finishing position has been eighth.

Pendrith made the cut in each of his last two attempts at this event.

Pendrith finished 14th on the leaderboard in his previous appearance at this event, in 2023.

The par-72 course measures 7,370 yards this week, 340 yards longer than the average Tour stop during the past 12 months.

Detroit Golf Club checks in at 7,370 yards, 46 yards longer than the average course Pendrith has played in the past year (7,324 yards).

Pendrith's Last Time Out

Pendrith was in the 64th percentile on par 3s at the Travelers Championship, with an average of 2.88 strokes on the eight par-3 holes.

He averaged 4.00 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 24) at the Travelers Championship, which landed him in the 32nd percentile among all competitors.

On the four par-5 holes at the Travelers Championship, Pendrith was better than 48% of the field (averaging 4.50 strokes).

Pendrith fared equal to the field average on par-3 holes in the last time out, carding a birdie or better on two of eight par-3s at the Travelers Championship.

On the eight par-3s at the Travelers Championship, Pendrith had one bogey or worse (less than the field average of 1.7).

Pendrith's three birdies or better on par-4s at the Travelers Championship were less than the tournament average of 7.6.

In that most recent outing, Pendrith had a bogey or worse on three of 24 par-4s (the field averaged 4.8).

Pendrith ended the Travelers Championship with a birdie or better on two of four par-5s, underperforming the tournament average, 2.9.

The field at the Travelers Championship averaged 0.6 bogeys or worse on the four par-5s, but Pendrith finished without one.

Rocket Mortgage Classic Time and Date Info

Date: June 29 - July 2, 2023

June 29 - July 2, 2023 Course: Detroit Golf Club

Detroit Golf Club Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Par: 72 / 7,370 yards

72 / 7,370 yards

All statistics in this article reflect Pendrith's performance prior to the 2023 Rocket Mortgage Classic.

