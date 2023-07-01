On Saturday, Tim Anderson (.128 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 137 points below season-long percentage) and the Chicago White Sox face the Oakland Athletics, whose starting pitcher will be Kyle Muller. First pitch is at 4:07 PM ET.

He is looking to bounce back following he struck out four times in his last game against the Athletics.

Tim Anderson Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

Game Day: Saturday, July 1, 2023

Saturday, July 1, 2023 Game Time: 4:07 PM ET

4:07 PM ET Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum

Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Athletics Starter: Kyle Muller

Kyle Muller TV Channel: NBCS-CA

NBCS-CA Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +120)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +120) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -133)

Looking to place a prop bet on Tim Anderson? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Tim Anderson At The Plate

Anderson is hitting .226 with nine doubles and 13 walks.

Anderson has had a hit in 33 of 59 games this season (55.9%), including multiple hits 14 times (23.7%).

In 59 games played this season, he has not gone deep.

In 10 games this season, Anderson has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

He has scored at least once 16 times this season (27.1%), including five games with multiple runs (8.5%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Tim Anderson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 26 GP 33 .224 AVG .227 .252 OBP .273 .255 SLG .270 3 XBH 6 0 HR 0 6 RBI 5 21/4 K/BB 32/9 2 SB 6

Athletics Pitching Rankings