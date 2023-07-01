The 2023 season kicks off for Tremaine Edmunds when the Chicago Bears and Green Bay Packers match up at 4:25 PM ET on September 10.

Tremaine Edmunds Injury Status

Edmunds is currently not on the injury report.

Is Edmunds your pick to go off in fantasy football this week? Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today!

Tremaine Edmunds 2022 Stats

Defensive Stats 102 Tackles (6.0 for loss), 1.0 Sack, 1 INT, 7 Pass Def.

Rep Edmunds and the Chicago Bears with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Other Bears Players

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Tremaine Edmunds 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Sacks TFL Tackles INTs PD Week 1 @Rams 0.0 0.0 10 0 0 Week 2 Titans 1.0 2.0 2 0 1 Week 3 @Dolphins 0.0 0.0 5 0 0 Week 4 @Ravens 0.0 2.0 9 0 0 Week 6 @Chiefs 0.0 0.0 10 0 0 Week 8 Packers 0.0 0.0 16 0 1 Week 9 @Jets 0.0 1.0 10 0 0 Week 10 Vikings 0.0 0.0 3 0 2 Week 13 @Patriots 0.0 0.0 6 0 0 Week 14 Jets 0.0 1.0 7 0 0 Week 15 Dolphins 0.0 0.0 8 0 0 Week 16 @Bears 0.0 0.0 9 0 0 Week 18 Patriots 0.0 0.0 7 1 3 Wild Card Dolphins 0.0 1.0 5 0 4 Divisional Bengals 0.0 0.0 12 0 1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.