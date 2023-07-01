Tremaine Edmunds: 2023 Stats & Injury News
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 1:54 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
The 2023 season kicks off for Tremaine Edmunds when the Chicago Bears and Green Bay Packers match up at 4:25 PM ET on September 10.
Tremaine Edmunds Injury Status
Edmunds is currently not on the injury report.
Tremaine Edmunds 2022 Stats
|Defensive Stats
|102 Tackles (6.0 for loss), 1.0 Sack, 1 INT, 7 Pass Def.
Tremaine Edmunds 2022 Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Sacks
|TFL
|Tackles
|INTs
|PD
|Week 1
|@Rams
|0.0
|0.0
|10
|0
|0
|Week 2
|Titans
|1.0
|2.0
|2
|0
|1
|Week 3
|@Dolphins
|0.0
|0.0
|5
|0
|0
|Week 4
|@Ravens
|0.0
|2.0
|9
|0
|0
|Week 6
|@Chiefs
|0.0
|0.0
|10
|0
|0
|Week 8
|Packers
|0.0
|0.0
|16
|0
|1
|Week 9
|@Jets
|0.0
|1.0
|10
|0
|0
|Week 10
|Vikings
|0.0
|0.0
|3
|0
|2
|Week 13
|@Patriots
|0.0
|0.0
|6
|0
|0
|Week 14
|Jets
|0.0
|1.0
|7
|0
|0
|Week 15
|Dolphins
|0.0
|0.0
|8
|0
|0
|Week 16
|@Bears
|0.0
|0.0
|9
|0
|0
|Week 18
|Patriots
|0.0
|0.0
|7
|1
|3
|Wild Card
|Dolphins
|0.0
|1.0
|5
|0
|4
|Divisional
|Bengals
|0.0
|0.0
|12
|0
|1
