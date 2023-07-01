Trent Taylor: Stats, Injury News & 2023 Fantasy Projections
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 2:03 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
The 2023 season kicks off for Trent Taylor when the Chicago Bears and Green Bay Packers square off at 4:25 PM ET on September 10.
Trent Taylor Injury Status
Taylor is currently not on the injured list.
Trent Taylor 2022 Stats
|Receiving Stats
|10 TAR, 6 REC, 62 YDS, 0 TD
Trent Taylor Fantasy Insights
|Total
|Overall Rank
|Position Rank
|2022 Fantasy Points
|5.70
|462
|169
|2023 Projected Fantasy Points
|0.00
|547
|196
|2023 ADP
|-
|964
|296
Trent Taylor 2022 Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 8
|@Browns
|1
|1
|5
|0
|Week 9
|Panthers
|2
|2
|14
|0
|Week 11
|@Steelers
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Week 12
|@Titans
|2
|1
|8
|0
|Week 13
|Chiefs
|0
|0
|0
|Week 14
|Browns
|4
|1
|34
|0
