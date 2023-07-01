With +10000 odds to claim the Offensive Rookie of the Year award this season, Tyler Scott is a long shot for the award (27th-best odds in NFL).

Tyler Scott 2023 NFL Futures Odds

Odds Odds Rank Payout Off. ROY +10000 27th Bet $100 to win $10,000

Tyler Scott Insights

The Bears, who were 23rd in the NFL in points scored last season, attempted a pass 40.3% of the time while opting for the ground attack 59.7% of the time.

Chicago ranked worst in passing offense last season (130.5 passing yards per game), but it played better on defense, ranking 17th with 218.6 passing yards allowed per contest.

All Bears Player Award Futures

MVP OPOY DPOY Justin Fields +2000 (10th in NFL) +2000 (5th in NFL) D.J. Moore +12500 (50th in NFL) Yannick Ngakoue +25000 (71st in NFL) Khalil Herbert +20000 (75th in NFL) Darnell Mooney +20000 (75th in NFL) Cole Kmet +25000 (112th in NFL)

