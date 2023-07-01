In Week 2 of the 2023 season, Tyrique Stevenson and the Chicago Bears will match up against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday. All of Stevenson's numbers that you need to know can be found on this page.

Tyrique Stevenson Injury Status

Stevenson is currently not listed as injured.

Tyrique Stevenson 2023 Stats

Defensive Stats 5 Tackles (1.0 for loss), 0.0 Sacks, 0 INT, 0 Pass Def.

Other Bears Players

Tyrique Stevenson 2023 Game Log

Week Opponent Sacks TFL Tackles INTs PD Week 1 Packers 0.0 1.0 5 0 0

