With +15000 odds to win the Offensive Rookie of the Year award this season, Tyson Bagent is a long shot for the award (32nd-best odds in NFL).

Tyson Bagent 2023 NFL Futures Odds

Odds Odds Rank Payout Off. ROY +15000 32nd Bet $100 to win $15,000

Tyson Bagent Insights

The Bears, who were 23rd in the NFL in points scored last year, attempted a pass 40.3% of the time while running the football 59.7% of the time.

While Chicago's pass defense ranked 17th with 218.6 passing yards allowed per game last season, it was worse on offense, ranking worst (130.5 passing yards per game).

All Bears Player Award Futures

MVP OPOY DPOY Justin Fields +10000 (22nd in NFL) +8000 (31st in NFL) D.J. Moore +12500 (48th in NFL) Yannick Ngakoue +20000 (60th in NFL) Darnell Mooney +20000 (77th in NFL) Khalil Herbert +20000 (77th in NFL) Cole Kmet +25000 (111th in NFL)

