Saturday's contest between the Chicago White Sox (36-48) and the Oakland Athletics (22-62) at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum is expected to be a tight matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 7-5, with the White Sox coming out on top. First pitch is at 4:07 PM ET on July 1.

The White Sox will give the nod to Dylan Cease (3-3, 4.04 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 4 on the season, and the Athletics will counter with Kyle Muller.

White Sox vs. Athletics Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, July 1, 2023 at 4:07 PM ET

Saturday, July 1, 2023 at 4:07 PM ET Where: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum in Oakland, California

Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum in Oakland, California How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CA

NBCS-CA Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

White Sox vs. Athletics Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is White Sox 7, Athletics 6.

Total Prediction for White Sox vs. Athletics

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Explore More About This Game

White Sox Performance Insights

Over the past 10 games, the White Sox have been favored just once and lost that contest.

In its last 10 games with a total, Chicago and its opponents are 5-5-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Sportsbooks have not set a spread for any of the White Sox's last 10 games.

The White Sox have won 17, or 56.7%, of the 30 games they've played as favorites this season.

Chicago has not entered a game this season with shorter moneyline odds than -225.

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 69.2% chance of a victory for the White Sox.

Chicago has scored the 22nd-most runs in the majors this season with 348 (4.1 per game).

The White Sox have a 4.52 team ERA that ranks 22nd among all MLB pitching staffs.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

White Sox Schedule