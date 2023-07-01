The Oakland Athletics and Tony Kemp square off against Andrew Vaughn and the Chicago White Sox on Saturday, in the second game of a three-game series at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum.

The White Sox are the favorite in this one, at -200, while the underdog Athletics have +165 odds to win. The total is 8.5 runs for this game (with -110 odds on the over and -110 odds to go under).

Rep your team with officially licensed White Sox gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

White Sox vs. Athletics Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, July 1, 2023

Saturday, July 1, 2023 Time: 4:07 PM ET

4:07 PM ET TV: NBCS-CA

NBCS-CA Location: Oakland, California

Oakland, California Venue: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum

Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds White Sox -200 +165 8.5 -110 -110 - - -

Bet with King of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

White Sox Recent Betting Performance

Over the past 10 games, the White Sox have been favored just once and lost that contest.

When it comes to hitting the over, the White Sox and their opponents are 5-5-0 in their last 10 games with a total.

Oddsmakers have not set a spread for any of the White Sox's last 10 games. Chicago games have finished above the run total three consecutive times, and the average total in this span was nine runs.

Explore More About This Game

White Sox Betting Records & Stats

The White Sox have won 56.7% of the games this season when they were favored on the moneyline (17-13).

Chicago has played as moneyline favorites of -200 or shorter in only one game this season, which it won.

The implied moneyline probablility for this matchup gives the White Sox a 66.7% chance to win.

Chicago has had an over/under set by bookmakers 84 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 37 of those games (37-41-6).

The White Sox have a 5-4-0 record ATS this season (covering 55.6% of the time).

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

White Sox Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 20-20 16-28 15-21 21-26 27-35 9-12

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.