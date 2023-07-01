The Chicago White Sox (36-48) and Oakland Athletics (22-62) do battle on Saturday at 4:07 PM ET.

The White Sox will give the nod to Dylan Cease (3-3, 4.04 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 4 on the season, and the Athletics will turn to Kyle Muller.

White Sox vs. Athletics Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Saturday, July 1, 2023

Saturday, July 1, 2023 Time: 4:07 PM ET

4:07 PM ET TV: NBCS-CA

NBCS-CA Location: Oakland, California

Oakland, California Venue: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Cease - CHW (3-3, 4.04 ERA) vs Muller - OAK (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

White Sox Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Dylan Cease

Cease (3-3) will take the mound for the White Sox, his 18th start of the season.

The right-hander's last start was on Tuesday, when he tossed six innings while giving up one earned run on five hits in a matchup with the Los Angeles Angels.

The 27-year-old has an ERA of 4.04, a 2.82 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.292 in 17 games this season.

He's looking to extend his two-game quality start streak.

Cease has pitched five or more innings in five straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has made 17 appearances and finished one of them without allowing an earned run.

Athletics Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Kyle Muller

Muller starts for the first time this season for the Athletics.

The 25-year-old left-hander makes his season debut and pitches for the first time in more than a year.

