How to Watch the WNBA on Saturday: TV Channel, Game Times and Odds
Published: Jul. 1, 2023 at 6:19 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Today's WNBA slate has two exciting matchups in store. Among those contests is the Connecticut Sun playing the Las Vegas Aces.
Today's WNBA Games
The Las Vegas Aces take on the Connecticut Sun
The Sun travel to face the Aces on Saturday at 3:00 PM ET.
How to Watch
Records and Stats
- LVA Record: 14-1
- CON Record: 12-4
- LVA Stats: 93.1 PPG (first in WNBA), 77.7 Opp. PPG (second)
- CON Stats: 83.9 PPG (fifth in WNBA), 78.2 Opp. PPG (third)
Players to Watch
- LVA Key Player: A'ja Wilson (19.4 PPG, 9.0 RPG, 2.2 APG)
- CON Key Player: Alyssa Thomas (14.6 PPG, 10.4 RPG, 8.0 APG)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
- Spread: -11.5
- LVA Odds to Win: -880
- CON Odds to Win: +570
- Total: 168.5 points
The Phoenix Mercury face the Minnesota Lynx
The Lynx take to the home court of the Mercury on Saturday at 10:00 PM ET.
How to Watch
Records and Stats
- PHO Record: 3-11
- MIN Record: 6-9
- PHO Stats: 76.6 PPG (12th in WNBA), 85.8 Opp. PPG (10th)
- MIN Stats: 79.1 PPG (ninth in WNBA), 84.5 Opp. PPG (eighth)
Players to Watch
- PHO Key Player: Brittney Griner (19.5 PPG, 6.2 RPG, 1.9 APG)
- MIN Key Player: Napheesa Collier (22.4 PPG, 7.7 RPG, 2.5 APG)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
- Spread: -3
- PHO Odds to Win: -149
- MIN Odds to Win: +122
- Total: 162.5 points
