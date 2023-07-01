At +25000, Yannick Ngakoue is a long shot to take home the 2023 Defensive Player of the Year award, as his odds are 71st-best in the league.

Yannick Ngakoue 2023 NFL Futures Odds

Odds Odds Rank Payout Def. POY +25000 71st Bet $100 to win $25,000

Yannick Ngakoue Insights

Ngakoue helped carry the Colts' defense last season with 29 tackles, 8.0 TFL, and 9.5 sacks in 15 games.

The Bears ranked worst in passing offense last season (130.5 passing yards per game), but they played better on defense, ranking 17th with 218.6 passing yards allowed per game.

Chicago sported the best offense last season in terms of rushing yards (177.3 rushing yards per game), but it ranked second-worst on defense (157.3 rushing yards allowed per game).

All Bears Player Award Futures

MVP OPOY DPOY Justin Fields +2000 (10th in NFL) +2000 (5th in NFL) D.J. Moore +12500 (50th in NFL) Yannick Ngakoue +25000 (71st in NFL) Khalil Herbert +20000 (75th in NFL) Darnell Mooney +20000 (75th in NFL) Cole Kmet +25000 (112th in NFL)

