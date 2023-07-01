Yasmani Grandal Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Athletics - July 1
Published: Jul. 1, 2023 at 11:34 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
The Chicago White Sox and Yasmani Grandal (.290 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), take on starting pitcher Kyle Muller and the Oakland Athletics at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Saturday at 4:07 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-4) against the Athletics.
Yasmani Grandal Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics
- Game Day: Saturday, July 1, 2023
- Game Time: 4:07 PM ET
- Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Athletics Starter: Kyle Muller
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Looking to place a prop bet on Yasmani Grandal? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
|White Sox Injury Report
|White Sox vs Athletics Betting Trends & Stats
|White Sox vs Athletics Pitching Matchup
|White Sox vs Athletics Player Props
|How to Watch White Sox vs Athletics
|White Sox vs Athletics Odds
|White Sox vs Athletics Prediction
Yasmani Grandal At The Plate
- Grandal is hitting .258 with 11 doubles, six home runs and 18 walks.
- Grandal has gotten at least one hit in 53.7% of his games this season (36 of 67), with multiple hits 15 times (22.4%).
- In six games this season, he has hit a long ball (9.0%, and 2.5% of his trips to the plate).
- Grandal has picked up an RBI in 15 games this year (22.4%), with two or more RBI in five of those games (7.5%).
- He has scored in 14 games this year (20.9%), including multiple runs in three games.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Yasmani Grandal Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|31
|GP
|35
|.260
|AVG
|.256
|.308
|OBP
|.326
|.400
|SLG
|.380
|8
|XBH
|9
|3
|HR
|3
|7
|RBI
|13
|19/6
|K/BB
|30/12
|0
|SB
|0
Athletics Pitching Rankings
- The Athletics pitching staff is 27th in MLB with a collective 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Athletics' 6.05 team ERA ranks last among all league pitching staffs.
- Athletics pitchers combine to give up 123 total home runs at a clip of 1.5 per game (most in baseball).
- Muller will take the mound to start for the Athletics, his first this season.
- It's the first appearance this season for the 25-year-old lefty, and his first outing in more than a year.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.