Andrew Benintendi Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Athletics - July 2
Published: Jul. 2, 2023 at 1:23 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Andrew Benintendi -- batting .333 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Chicago White Sox versus the Oakland Athletics, with Paul Blackburn on the mound, on July 2 at 4:07 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-5 with an RBI) against the Athletics.
Andrew Benintendi Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics
- Game Day: Sunday, July 2, 2023
- Game Time: 4:07 PM ET
- Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum
- Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum
- Athletics Starter: Paul Blackburn
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Andrew Benintendi At The Plate
- Benintendi leads Chicago in OBP (.350) this season, fueled by 83 hits.
- He ranks 31st in batting average, 38th in on base percentage, and 128th in slugging among qualifying hitters in baseball.
- In 77.6% of his games this year (59 of 76), Benintendi has picked up at least one hit, and in 21 of those games (27.6%) he recorded more than one.
- He has hit a home run in one of 76 games, and in 0.3% of his plate appearances.
- In 23.7% of his games this season, Benintendi has driven in at least one run. In four of those games (5.3%) he recorded two or more RBI.
- He has scored in 42.1% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 5.3%.
Andrew Benintendi Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|36
|GP
|40
|.323
|AVG
|.248
|.389
|OBP
|.316
|.414
|SLG
|.342
|12
|XBH
|12
|0
|HR
|1
|9
|RBI
|13
|23/14
|K/BB
|24/14
|5
|SB
|3
Athletics Pitching Rankings
- The Athletics pitching staff is 27th in the league with a collective eight strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Athletics' 6.04 team ERA ranks last among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Athletics pitchers combine to allow the most home runs in baseball (124 total, 1.5 per game).
- Blackburn (1-0 with a 3.77 ERA and 35 strikeouts in 31 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Athletics, his seventh of the season.
- The right-hander's most recent time out came on Wednesday against the New York Yankees, when he threw 5 1/3 innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up four hits.
- In six games this season, the 29-year-old has a 3.77 ERA and 10.2 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .278 to opposing hitters.
