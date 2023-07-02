On Sunday, Andrew Vaughn (.590 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including two home runs) and the Chicago White Sox play the Oakland Athletics, whose starting pitcher will be Paul Blackburn. First pitch is at 4:07 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-4 with an RBI) against the Athletics.

Andrew Vaughn Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

Game Day: Sunday, July 2, 2023

4:07 PM ET Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum

Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum

Athletics Starter: Paul Blackburn

Paul Blackburn TV Channel: NBCS-CA

NBCS-CA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Andrew Vaughn At The Plate

Vaughn has 22 doubles, two triples, 12 home runs and 28 walks while hitting .249.

In 57 of 82 games this year (69.5%) Vaughn has picked up a hit, and in 17 of those games he had more than one (20.7%).

In 12 games this year, he has hit a home run (14.6%, and 3.4% of his trips to the dish).

Vaughn has had at least one RBI in 40.2% of his games this year (33 of 82), with two or more RBI 12 times (14.6%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

He has scored in 41.5% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 3.7%.

Andrew Vaughn Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 39 GP 43 .259 AVG .241 .350 OBP .312 .510 SLG .398 18 XBH 18 9 HR 3 23 RBI 28 24/14 K/BB 41/14 0 SB 0

Athletics Pitching Rankings