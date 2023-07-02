Christopher Morel Player Prop Bets: Cubs vs. Guardians - July 2
Published: Jul. 2, 2023 at 7:29 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Christopher Morel, with a slugging percentage of .282 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Chicago Cubs against the Cleveland Guardians, with Aaron Civale on the hill, July 2 at 2:20 PM ET.
He is looking to get back on track after a four-strikeout performance in his last game against the Guardians.
Christopher Morel Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Sunday, July 2, 2023
- Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Guardians Starter: Aaron Civale
- TV Channel: MARQ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Looking to place a prop bet on Christopher Morel? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
|Cubs Injury Report
|Cubs vs Guardians Betting Trends & Stats
|Cubs vs Guardians Player Props
|Cubs vs Guardians Pitching Matchup
Christopher Morel At The Plate
- Morel is batting .262 with five doubles, a triple, 14 home runs and 12 walks.
- In 61.0% of his 41 games this season, Morel has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 10 multi-hit games.
- He has hit a home run in 34.1% of his games in 2023 (14 of 41), and 8.5% of his trips to the plate.
- Morel has had an RBI in 18 games this season (43.9%), including 10 multi-RBI outings (24.4%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- He has scored in 58.5% of his games this season (24 of 41), with two or more runs five times (12.2%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Christopher Morel Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|21
|GP
|20
|.260
|AVG
|.263
|.282
|OBP
|.341
|.575
|SLG
|.605
|10
|XBH
|10
|6
|HR
|8
|18
|RBI
|15
|26/3
|K/BB
|24/9
|1
|SB
|0
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The Guardians pitching staff ranks 28th in MLB with a collective 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Guardians have a 3.79 team ERA that ranks sixth across all league pitching staffs.
- The Guardians surrender the second-fewest home runs in baseball (80 total, one per game).
- Civale (2-2) takes the mound for the Guardians in his eighth start of the season. He has a 3.18 ERA in 39 2/3 innings pitched, with 33 strikeouts.
- The righty last pitched on Sunday against the Milwaukee Brewers, when he tossed six innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up six hits.
- The 28-year-old has a 3.18 ERA and 7.5 strikeouts per nine innings in seven games this season, while allowing a batting average of .235 to his opponents.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.