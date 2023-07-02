Christopher Morel, with a slugging percentage of .282 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Chicago Cubs against the Cleveland Guardians, with Aaron Civale on the hill, July 2 at 2:20 PM ET.

He is looking to get back on track after a four-strikeout performance in his last game against the Guardians.

Christopher Morel Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Game Day: Sunday, July 2, 2023

2:20 PM ET Stadium: Wrigley Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Guardians Starter: Aaron Civale

Aaron Civale TV Channel: MARQ

MARQ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Christopher Morel At The Plate

Morel is batting .262 with five doubles, a triple, 14 home runs and 12 walks.

In 61.0% of his 41 games this season, Morel has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 10 multi-hit games.

He has hit a home run in 34.1% of his games in 2023 (14 of 41), and 8.5% of his trips to the plate.

Morel has had an RBI in 18 games this season (43.9%), including 10 multi-RBI outings (24.4%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

He has scored in 58.5% of his games this season (24 of 41), with two or more runs five times (12.2%).

Christopher Morel Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 21 GP 20 .260 AVG .263 .282 OBP .341 .575 SLG .605 10 XBH 10 6 HR 8 18 RBI 15 26/3 K/BB 24/9 1 SB 0

Guardians Pitching Rankings