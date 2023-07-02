Sunday's game that pits the Chicago Cubs (38-43) against the Cleveland Guardians (40-42) at Wrigley Field should be a tight matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 6-5 in favor of the Cubs. Game time is at 2:20 PM ET on July 2.

The probable starters are Aaron Civale (2-2) for the Guardians and Jameson Taillon (2-6) for the Cubs.

Cubs vs. Guardians Game Info & Odds

  • When: Sunday, July 2, 2023 at 2:20 PM ET
  • Where: Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois
  • How to Watch on TV: MARQ
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Cubs vs. Guardians Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Cubs 6, Guardians 5.

Total Prediction for Cubs vs. Guardians

  • Total Prediction: Over 8 runs

Discover More About This Game

Cubs Performance Insights

  • The Cubs have been underdogs three times over their past 10 games and lost every one of those contests.
  • In its previous 10 matchups with a total posted by sportsbooks, Chicago and its foes are 3-6-1 when it comes to hitting the over.
  • Oddsmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Cubs' past 10 games.
  • The Cubs have been victorious in 14, or 35.9%, of the 39 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.
  • Chicago has a mark of 12-21 in contests where oddsmakers favor it by -105 or worse on the moneyline.
  • The Cubs have an implied victory probability of 51.2% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.
  • The offense for Chicago is the No. 17 offense in the majors, scoring 4.6 runs per game (369 total runs).
  • The Cubs have pitched to a 3.94 ERA this season, which ranks ninth in baseball.

Cubs Schedule

Date Opponent Score Pitching Matchup
June 27 Phillies L 5-1 Jameson Taillon vs Ranger Suárez
June 28 Phillies L 8-5 Drew Smyly vs Aaron Nola
June 29 Phillies L 3-1 Kyle Hendricks vs Taijuan Walker
June 30 Guardians W 10-1 Justin Steele vs Cal Quantrill
July 1 Guardians L 6-0 Marcus Stroman vs Tanner Bibee
July 2 Guardians - Jameson Taillon vs Aaron Civale
July 3 @ Brewers - Drew Smyly vs Julio Teheran
July 4 @ Brewers - Kyle Hendricks vs Wade Miley
July 5 @ Brewers - Justin Steele vs Adrian Houser
July 6 @ Brewers - Marcus Stroman vs Freddy Peralta
July 7 @ Yankees - Jameson Taillon vs Gerrit Cole

