Sunday's game that pits the Chicago Cubs (38-43) against the Cleveland Guardians (40-42) at Wrigley Field should be a tight matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 6-5 in favor of the Cubs. Game time is at 2:20 PM ET on July 2.

The probable starters are Aaron Civale (2-2) for the Guardians and Jameson Taillon (2-6) for the Cubs.

Cubs vs. Guardians Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, July 2, 2023 at 2:20 PM ET

Sunday, July 2, 2023 at 2:20 PM ET Where: Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois

Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois How to Watch on TV: MARQ

Cubs vs. Guardians Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Cubs 6, Guardians 5.

Total Prediction for Cubs vs. Guardians

Total Prediction: Over 8 runs

Discover More About This Game

Cubs Performance Insights

The Cubs have been underdogs three times over their past 10 games and lost every one of those contests.

In its previous 10 matchups with a total posted by sportsbooks, Chicago and its foes are 3-6-1 when it comes to hitting the over.

Oddsmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Cubs' past 10 games.

The Cubs have been victorious in 14, or 35.9%, of the 39 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

Chicago has a mark of 12-21 in contests where oddsmakers favor it by -105 or worse on the moneyline.

The Cubs have an implied victory probability of 51.2% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

The offense for Chicago is the No. 17 offense in the majors, scoring 4.6 runs per game (369 total runs).

The Cubs have pitched to a 3.94 ERA this season, which ranks ninth in baseball.

Cubs Schedule