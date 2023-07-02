The Chicago Cubs and Nico Hoerner hit the field at Wrigley Field against Steven Kwan and the Cleveland Guardians on Sunday.

Oddsmakers list the Guardians as -115 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Cubs -105 moneyline odds. The game's total is set at 8 runs.

Cubs vs. Guardians Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, July 2, 2023

Time: 2:20 PM ET

TV: MARQ

Location: Chicago, Illinois

Venue: Wrigley Field

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Guardians -115 -105 8 -115 -105 - - -

Cubs Recent Betting Performance

The Cubs have been underdogs three times over their past 10 games and lost every one of those contests.

In their previous 10 games with a total, the Cubs and their opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on three occasions.

The Cubs' previous 10 games have not had a spread posted by oddsmakers.

Cubs Betting Records & Stats

The Cubs have been victorious in 14, or 35.9%, of the 39 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

Chicago has entered 33 games this season as the underdog by -105 or more and is 12-21 in those contests.

The Cubs have an implied victory probability of 51.2% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Chicago's games have gone over the total in 39 of its 81 chances.

The Cubs are 5-6-0 against the spread in their 11 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

Cubs Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 21-21 17-22 16-20 22-23 25-32 13-11

