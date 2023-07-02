Top Player Prop Bets for Cubs vs. Guardians on July 2, 2023
Published: Jul. 2, 2023 at 5:50 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Jose Ramirez and Nico Hoerner are two of the top players with prop bets for the taking when the Cleveland Guardians and the Chicago Cubs meet at Wrigley Field on Sunday (first pitch at 2:20 PM ET).
Cubs vs. Guardians Game Info
- When: Sunday, July 2, 2023 at 2:20 PM ET
- Where: Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois
- How to Watch on TV: MARQ
MLB Props Today: Chicago Cubs
Nico Hoerner Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +850)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +215)
Hoerner Stats
- Hoerner has 14 doubles, three triples, five home runs, 20 walks and 42 RBI (88 total hits). He's also stolen 17 bases.
- He's slashed .287/.334/.401 so far this year.
Hoerner Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Guardians
|Jul. 1
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Guardians
|Jun. 30
|3-for-4
|1
|0
|2
|3
|1
|vs. Phillies
|Jun. 29
|2-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|vs. Phillies
|Jun. 28
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Phillies
|Jun. 27
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
Dansby Swanson Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -213)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +180)
Swanson Stats
- Dansby Swanson has put up 80 hits with 14 doubles, two triples, nine home runs and 39 walks. He has driven in 35 runs with four stolen bases.
- He's slashed .261/.348/.407 so far this season.
Swanson Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Guardians
|Jul. 1
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Guardians
|Jun. 30
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|vs. Phillies
|Jun. 29
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Phillies
|Jun. 28
|1-for-3
|1
|1
|1
|4
|0
|vs. Phillies
|Jun. 27
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
MLB Props Today: Cleveland Guardians
José Ramírez Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -270)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +370)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)
Ramírez Stats
- Ramirez has 90 hits with 21 doubles, four triples, 13 home runs, 37 walks and 52 RBI. He's also stolen nine bases.
- He has a slash line of .294/.364/.516 on the season.
Ramírez Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Cubs
|Jul. 1
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Cubs
|Jun. 30
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Royals
|Jun. 29
|1-for-3
|1
|0
|1
|1
|1
|at Royals
|Jun. 28
|2-for-3
|3
|1
|5
|6
|1
|at Royals
|Jun. 27
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
Steven Kwan Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +950)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +205)
Kwan Stats
- Steven Kwan has 19 doubles, two triples, two home runs, 38 walks and 25 RBI (85 total hits). He's also swiped 12 bases.
- He has a slash line of .261/.339/.350 so far this season.
- Kwan heads into this game looking to extend his three-game hit streak. In his last five games he is hitting .227 with a double and three walks.
Kwan Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Cubs
|Jul. 1
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Royals
|Jun. 29
|2-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Royals
|Jun. 28
|2-for-5
|2
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Royals
|Jun. 27
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Brewers
|Jun. 25
|0-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
