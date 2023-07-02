The Cleveland Guardians (40-42) and Chicago Cubs (38-43) play on Sunday at 2:20 PM ET at Wrigley Field, attempting to break a 1-1 series tie.

The Guardians will give the ball to Aaron Civale (2-2, 3.18 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 3 on the season, and the Cubs will turn to Jameson Taillon (2-6, 6.75 ERA).

Cubs vs. Guardians Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Sunday, July 2, 2023

Sunday, July 2, 2023 Time: 2:20 PM ET

2:20 PM ET TV: MARQ

MARQ Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Wrigley Field

Probable Pitchers: Civale - CLE (2-2, 3.18 ERA) vs Taillon - CHC (2-6, 6.75 ERA)

Cubs Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Jameson Taillon

Taillon (2-6) gets the starting nod for the Cubs in his 14th start of the season. He has a 6.75 ERA in 58 2/3 innings pitched, with 53 strikeouts.

In his most recent time out on Wednesday against the Philadelphia Phillies, the right-hander went five innings, giving up five earned runs while surrendering seven hits.

In 13 games this season, the 31-year-old has put up an ERA of 6.75, with 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .300 against him.

Taillon is trying to pick up his second quality start of the year in this outing.

Taillon will look to build upon a six-game streak of lasting five or more innings (he's averaging 4.5 frames per outing).

In one of his appearances this season he has not allow an earned run.

Guardians Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Aaron Civale

Civale (2-2) will take the mound for the Guardians, his eighth start of the season.

The right-hander gave up four earned runs in six innings pitched on Sunday in his last outing, a matchup with the Milwaukee Brewers.

The 28-year-old has an ERA of 3.18 and 7.5 strikeouts per nine innings, with a batting average against of .235 in seven games this season.

He has started seven games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in two of them.

Civale has pitched five or more innings in two straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has finished two appearances without allowing an earned run in seven chances this season.

