Dansby Swanson Player Prop Bets: Cubs vs. Guardians - July 2
Published: Jul. 2, 2023 at 6:27 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Dansby Swanson -- 0-for-4 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Chicago Cubs versus the Cleveland Guardians, with Aaron Civale on the mound, on July 2 at 2:20 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Guardians.
Dansby Swanson Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians
- Game Day: Sunday, July 2, 2023
- Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Guardians Starter: Aaron Civale
- TV Channel: MARQ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Dansby Swanson At The Plate
- Swanson leads Chicago with 80 hits, batting .261 this season with 25 extra-base hits.
- Among qualifying hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 71st, his on-base percentage ranks 44th, and he is 100th in the league in slugging.
- In 62.0% of his games this year (49 of 79), Swanson has picked up at least one hit, and in 21 of those games (26.6%) he recorded multiple hits.
- He has homered in 11.4% of his games this year, and 2.6% of his trips to the dish.
- In 31.6% of his games this year, Swanson has driven in at least one run. In nine of those games (11.4%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 29 games this year, with multiple runs eight times.
Dansby Swanson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|41
|GP
|38
|.284
|AVG
|.234
|.348
|OBP
|.347
|.438
|SLG
|.372
|14
|XBH
|11
|5
|HR
|4
|22
|RBI
|13
|38/16
|K/BB
|40/23
|1
|SB
|3
Guardians Pitching Rankings
- The 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Guardians pitching staff ranks 28th in the league.
- The Guardians have a 3.79 team ERA that ranks sixth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Guardians surrender the second-fewest home runs in baseball (80 total, one per game).
- Civale (2-2) gets the starting nod for the Guardians in his eighth start of the season. He has a 3.18 ERA in 39 2/3 innings pitched, with 33 strikeouts.
- The righty's most recent time out was on Sunday against the Milwaukee Brewers, when he threw six innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up six hits.
- The 28-year-old has put up an ERA of 3.18, with 7.5 strikeouts per nine innings, in seven games this season. Opponents are hitting .235 against him.
