Elvis Andrus and his .333 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (52 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Chicago White Sox versus the Oakland Athletics and Paul Blackburn on July 2 at 4:07 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Athletics.

Elvis Andrus Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

Game Day: Sunday, July 2, 2023

Sunday, July 2, 2023 Game Time: 4:07 PM ET

4:07 PM ET Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum

Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Athletics Starter: Paul Blackburn

Paul Blackburn TV Channel: NBCS-CA

NBCS-CA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Looking to place a prop bet on Elvis Andrus? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Elvis Andrus At The Plate

Andrus is hitting .202 with six doubles, two home runs and 18 walks.

Andrus has picked up a hit in 50.8% of his 59 games this year, with more than one hit in 15.3% of those games.

He has hit a home run in two of 59 games played this year, and in 0.9% of his plate appearances.

Andrus has driven in a run in nine games this year (15.3%), including six games with more than one RBI (10.2%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 13 games this season (22.0%), including four multi-run games (6.8%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Elvis Andrus Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 28 GP 31 .258 AVG .152 .337 OBP .231 .333 SLG .200 5 XBH 3 1 HR 1 10 RBI 7 19/10 K/BB 20/8 4 SB 2

Athletics Pitching Rankings