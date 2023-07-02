On Sunday, Ian Happ (hitting .194 in his past 10 games) and the Chicago Cubs face the Cleveland Guardians, whose starting pitcher will be Aaron Civale. First pitch is at 2:20 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-3 against the Guardians.

Ian Happ Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Game Day: Sunday, July 2, 2023

Sunday, July 2, 2023 Game Time: 2:20 PM ET

2:20 PM ET Stadium: Wrigley Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Guardians Starter: Aaron Civale

Aaron Civale TV Channel: MARQ

MARQ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Ian Happ At The Plate

Happ leads Chicago in OBP (.380) this season, fueled by 72 hits.

He ranks 82nd in batting average, 13th in on base percentage, and 102nd in slugging among the qualifying batters in baseball.

Happ has reached base via a hit in 48 games this year (of 80 played), and had multiple hits in 19 of those games.

He has hit a home run in 7.5% of his games in 2023 (six of 80), and 2% of his trips to the plate.

In 22 games this season (27.5%), Happ has picked up an RBI, and in 11 of those games (13.8%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

He has scored in 24 games this season (30.0%), including multiple runs in six games.

Ian Happ Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 41 GP 39 .231 AVG .279 .358 OBP .401 .357 SLG .457 11 XBH 16 3 HR 4 23 RBI 15 47/28 K/BB 39/28 3 SB 3

