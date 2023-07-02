The Chicago White Sox, including Jake Burger (.158 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 108 points below season-long percentage), battle starter Paul Blackburn and the Oakland Athletics at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Sunday at 4:07 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Athletics.

Jake Burger Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

  • Game Day: Sunday, July 2, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:07 PM ET
  • Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum
  • Athletics Starter: Paul Blackburn
  • TV Channel: NBCS-CA
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Explore More About This Game

Jake Burger At The Plate

  • Burger is batting .215 with 11 doubles, a triple, 17 home runs and 12 walks.
  • In 50.0% of his 66 games this season, Burger has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 12 multi-hit games.
  • Looking at the 66 games he has played this year, he's homered in 16 of them (24.2%), and in 7.2% of his trips to the dish.
  • Burger has driven in a run in 20 games this season (30.3%), including 11 games with more than one RBI (16.7%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
  • In 40.9% of his games this season (27 of 66), he has scored, and in three of those games (4.5%) he has scored more than once.

Jake Burger Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
35 GP 30
.268 AVG .159
.314 OBP .216
.661 SLG .346
19 XBH 10
12 HR 5
28 RBI 9
34/7 K/BB 46/5
0 SB 1

Athletics Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Athletics has a collective eight K/9, the fourth-worst in the league.
  • The Athletics have the last-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (6.04).
  • The Athletics give up the most home runs in baseball (124 total, 1.5 per game).
  • Blackburn gets the start for the Athletics, his seventh of the season. He is 1-0 with a 3.77 ERA and 35 strikeouts through 31 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his last appearance on Wednesday, the right-hander tossed 5 1/3 innings against the New York Yankees, allowing one earned run while surrendering four hits.
  • The 29-year-old has amassed a 3.77 ERA and 10.2 strikeouts per nine innings in six games this season, while giving up a batting average of .278 to his opponents.
